Food Network Expresses “Regret” For Providing Former Show Host A Platform

By Bruce Haring
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

The Food Network has issued a statement distancing itself from a controversial tweet from a former show host, saying it “regrets providing him a platform.”

Josh Denny , who formerly hosted the show Ginormous Food , tweeted out a comment on the new Texas abortion law. Denny used a slur to describe women and said he disagreed that many women wouldn’t know they were pregnant within six weeks of conception.

Food Network responded on Friday.

“For those asking: Our working relationship with Josh Denny ended years ago and we removed all episodes he hosted at that time,” the Food Network said via Twitter . “His views do not reflect our company values and we regret giving him a platform.”

Denny posted several comments on the Texas law, which bans abortion after six weeks. Denny later claimed he’d been joking and would “NEVER apologize” for his brand of comedy. He also said the Food Network should send him a check for the money he helped generate instead of distancing itself.

“You knew my views and my style of comedy when you hired me,” he said on Twitter. “My views represent the beliefs of half of this country.”

Ginormous Food ran for 24 episodes, starting in January of 2017. The premise spotlighted restaurants that served oversized portions.

Deadline

Deadline

