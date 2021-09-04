3 Suspects Arrested, Accused Of Having Stolen Police Gear In Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock police say they arrested three people they believe stole a car with other stolen items inside, including gear from a Denver metro area law enforcement agency. Castle Rock police did not release descriptions of the items or which agency it belongs to.

Castle Rock police officials say they stopped the suspects on Friday night. They say the suspects were involved in other vehicle trespasses and burglaries.

Details about the what led up to the arrests or where they happened were not detailed.

All three suspects ran away from police, but one was arrested immediately. Castle Rock’s K9 helped find the two others who were hiding.

The remaining evidence found in the stolen car will be returned to its owners, CRPD says.