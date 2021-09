Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police, described the mood in Jamestown as "somber and a lot of anger" as the events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfolded. Edinger, a police officer in 2001, had worked a night shift and was asleep when he received a call alerting him right after the first of the World Trade Center towers was struck. The Jamestown Police Department did not activate its officers but its blotter indicates that extra patrols were authorized for the Jamestown Dam area at 10:50 a.m. with the nation at "threat condition 3."