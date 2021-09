SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT) If you’re expecting the typical 9a game on Fox when you turn on the TV this morning, it isn’t there. The first kickoff of the college football season will happen an hour later which isn’t the end of the world. According to Bill Connelly’s SP+ preseason rankings this is team #32 against team #81. The Cornhuskers didn’t exactly endear themselves to the college football world over the last year but if they come out and win decisively you can bet there will be plenty of “are they back?” articles written. The answer will be no, but the columns will nonetheless be written.