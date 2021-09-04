Amazon to Launch ‘Own Brand’ TVs this Year?

Amazon’s customary early-September refresh of its home entertainment products comes with a big, if not that unexpected, surprise. As part of a whole fleet of new Fire TV devices, the mega-retailer has announced the first launch, at least in the US, of its own Amazon-branded TVs. First up, the Fire TV Omni series is a lineup of 4K screens in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes. The smaller trio in that lust support HDR10, hybrid log gamma HDR (HLG) and Dolby Digital Plus, as well as the usual Alexa integrations. The larger pair, the 65- and 75-inch models, also get Dolby Vision, as well as a thinner bezel to better fit into your room decor.