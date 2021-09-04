Amazon to Launch ‘Own Brand’ TVs this Year?
While Amazon is one of, if not the, biggest retailer in the world, it is perhaps somewhat surprising to many that, given just how huge they are, they don’t sell much (or at least more) directly under their own brand. Following a report via Engadget, however, rumours suggest that before the end of this year, the retail giant will launch a pretty significant new expansion. Namely, that they’re going to start selling ‘own brand’ television models.www.eteknix.com
Comments / 0