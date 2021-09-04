CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon to Launch ‘Own Brand’ TVs this Year?

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Amazon is one of, if not the, biggest retailer in the world, it is perhaps somewhat surprising to many that, given just how huge they are, they don’t sell much (or at least more) directly under their own brand. Following a report via Engadget, however, rumours suggest that before the end of this year, the retail giant will launch a pretty significant new expansion. Namely, that they’re going to start selling ‘own brand’ television models.

www.eteknix.com

Comments / 0

Business13newsnow.com

Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses

NEW YORK — Seven years after the ill-fated Google Glass, and five years after Snap launched its Spectacles, another tech giant is trying its hand at internet-connected smart glasses, hoping that this time around things might be different and loads of people will actually wear them. It’s Facebook. In a...
TV ShowsCNET

Amazon makes its own TVs now, and one responds to 'Alexa' hands-free

Amazon has long worked with other brands like Toshiba and Insignia to produce Fire TV Edition sets equipped with its own smart TV system. Now the giant online retailer is getting into the TV hardware game itself. The Amazon Fire TV Omni and Fire TV 4-Series are the first Amazon-built TVs, according to the company. Preorders start today; they're slated to arrive in October.
Technologyimore.com

Apple Stores will soon sell all of the colors of the new iMac

All of the colors of the new iMac will soon be available in Apple Stores. Only the green, pink, blue, and silver colors have been available in stores so far. The yellow, orange, and purple colors had to be purchased online. It appears that the new iMac could make a...
RetailApple Insider

Apple to offer all of its 24-inch iMac colors at retail stores in September

Apple will reportedly begin offering all of its current 24-inch iMac colors at its retail store locations, a departure from its current sales strategy for the model. Ahead of Apple's "California Streaming" event on Sept. 14, Bloomberg reports that no new Macs are likely to debut at the keynote. However, Apple will begin offering yellow, orange, and purple 24-inch iMac models at its Apple Store locations.
ElectronicsCNBC

Amazon TVs are coming in October, with prices starting at $370

Amazon announced its first Amazon-branded TV sets. Two families of models will be available in various sizes: the Amazon Fire TV Omni series and the more affordable Amazon Fire TV 4 Series. Amazon said it needed to build its own set in order to better integrate its Fire TV software...
Businessthestreamable.com

Amazon Officially Announces Full Line of Amazon Fire Smart TVs

It’s finally official — Amazon is now in the smart TV business with two lines of products — the Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series. The Omni Series starts at $409.99 and offers smart home controls, including voice controls that can be heard from far away. It is available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, and 75” model sizes, with 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The 65” and 75” models are made slimmer for the aesthetically-conscious consumer and include added support for Dolby Vision.
Electronicsmoneytalksnews.com

Amazon Unveils Its First-Ever Smart TVs

Amazon is rolling out a lineup of new Fire TV devices, including its first Amazon-built smart TVs, the company announced today. The new devices will be released in October but are available for pre-order now. They include two types of TVs and a new streaming media player. Amazon Fire TV...
ElectronicsLegit Reviews

Details On Amazon’s Own Smart TVs Surface

Amazon has made streaming devices for a long time now under its Fire TV brand. The devices are set-top boxes and streaming sticks that plug into the HDMI port of a normal TV. Amazon has worked with third-party companies to integrate its Fire TV software into other smart TVs in the past. However, Amazon is now working on its own branded smart TVs, and some details have leaked about the devices.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Amazon's first self-branded Fire smart TVs are cheaper than you'd expect

It was inevitable. After making a house brand of low-price Android tablets, then expanding into streaming boxes and even the software powering smart TVs themselves, Amazon is ready to cut down out one more middleman. Today the company announced its first Fire TV models, smart televisions branded by Amazon with Fire software and Alexa assistants built right in. The Omni and 4-series TVs will go on sale within the next month.
New York City, NYPosted by
New York Business Journal

Peloton launches own private label apparel brand Peloton Apparel

Fitness platform Peloton Interactive Inc. is launching its own activewear brand, Peloton Apparel. New York-based Peloton (Nasdaq: PTON) said the line, designed to “seamlessly transition from class and beyond,” has been tested and worn by Peloton members, non-members and Peloton instructors doing various workouts across the platform to ensure every style is high-performing and body-inclusive.
ElectronicsEngadget

Amazon's big Fire TV refresh includes the launch of its own 'Omni' series

Amazon’s customary early-September refresh of its home entertainment products comes with a big, if not that unexpected, surprise. As part of a whole fleet of new Fire TV devices, the mega-retailer has announced the first launch, at least in the US, of its own Amazon-branded TVs. First up, the Fire TV Omni series is a lineup of 4K screens in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes. The smaller trio in that lust support HDR10, hybrid log gamma HDR (HLG) and Dolby Digital Plus, as well as the usual Alexa integrations. The larger pair, the 65- and 75-inch models, also get Dolby Vision, as well as a thinner bezel to better fit into your room decor.
ElectronicsFOXBusiness

Amazon introduces company-made smart TVs

The first-ever, Amazon-built smart televisions starting at a price of about $370 will be available for customers to purchase next month on Amazon and at Best Buy. Amazon announced the new smart TVs, as well as a new Fire stick, on Thursday that will allow users to say commands to their TVs the same way they would give commands to their Amazon Echo devices.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Amazon Reportedly Set to Festoon Its Brand onto Smart TVs

Amazon is very quietly talking to consumer electronics company about putting the Amazon brand name onto smart TVs, according to Business Insider. The report says Amazon has talked to companies including China's TCL about selling the makers sets in the U.S. under an Amazon brand, where they would compete with top Korean brands Samsung and LG.
Businesshypebeast.com

Amazon Is Reportedly Releasing Its Own TVs

Amazon is apparently preparing to launch its own branded televisions. According to new reports, the tech and e-commerce giant has been developing TVs for the past two years and it aims to release them in the U.S. as early as October. The project was helmed by the research and development team that was responsible for both the Kindle and Echo, and will reportedly be powered by the company’s very own Alexa.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced the launch of a new Solar4America Amazon Store for Solarjuice Technology Inc., a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice").
BusinessAndroid Authority

Amazon could launch its own Alexa-powered TV in the US very soon

Amazon could soon launch a line of self-branded TVs in the US. The launch could take place as early as October. The panels would be manufactured by TCL and include Alexa support. Amazon could launch a new line of self-branded TVs in the United States as early as October, according...
BusinessDigital Trends

Amazon-branded TVs could hit U.S. market in October

Amazon is preparing to launch its own TVs as early as October, a report has claimed. Specs are scant, but sources with knowledge of the matter told Insider the Amazon-branded TVs will feature screen sizes of between 55 and 75 inches and be compatible with Alexa, its digital voice assistant. There’s no word on if they’ll incorporate Amazon’s Fire TV software, nor any information on how much they’ll cost.
BusinessPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Amazon is making its own TVs for some strange reason

Amazon already offers third-party TVs loaded with its Fire TV interface, but now the company is going one step farther by preparing to launch its own range of sets this year. A report from Business Insider claims the e-commerce giant will be releasing branded televisions in the United States as soon as October.

