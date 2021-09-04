Redistricting process begins, get involved

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Sept. 3, 2021) — The final 2020 Census results are almost ready, and they’ll give us the latest picture of Anaheim’s community. The data includes population numbers as well as information on demographics, socioeconomic status and more.

So now it's time to take another look at our City Council districts. Anaheim is made up of six districts, each with its own elected representative. We launched this district model in 2016.

Every 10 years, when the Census counts come out, cities engage in the redistricting process. Our current districts are based on data from 2010, so this is a chance to update them based on the new numbers.

We're kicking things off by launching a dedicated redistricting website and hosting several community meetings.

Wednesday, Sept. 8: 6:30-8:30 p.m., virtual via Zoom(Meeting ID: 899 9870 4469)

6:30-8:30 p.m., virtual via Zoom(Meeting ID: 899 9870 4469) Saturday, Sept. 11: 10 a.m.-noon, West Anaheim Youth Center, 320 S. Beach Blvd.

10 a.m.-noon, West Anaheim Youth Center, 320 S. Beach Blvd. Saturday, Sept. 11: 2-4 p.m., Ponderosa Park Family Resource Center, 320 E. Orangewood Ave.

2-4 p.m., Ponderosa Park Family Resource Center, 320 E. Orangewood Ave. Wednesday, Sept. 15: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sunkist Branch Library, 901 S. Sunkist St.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Sunkist Branch Library, 901 S. Sunkist St. Thursday, Sept. 16: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Brookhurst Community Center, 2271 W. Crescent Ave.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Brookhurst Community Center, 2271 W. Crescent Ave. Monday, Sept. 20: 6:30-8:30 p.m., East Anaheim Community Center, 8201 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road

And head over to AnaheimRedistricting.org to find information on how the process works, how to get involved, upcoming meetings, FAQs and more!