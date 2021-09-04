Inno3D Unveil iChill RTX 3080 & 3080 Ti Black Graphics Cards

Comparison test: Quiet gaming graphics cards from the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT series. Gamers need powerful graphics cards if the latest titles are to unfold the full splendor of their 3D worlds smoothly. Unfortunately, this has become an expensive pleasure in the last few months, because the shortage of chips and the crypto-mining boom have caused the prices for current 3D accelerators to explode. And even if the market looks to have eased slightly, street prices are still well above the recommended retail prices (RRP). Anyone who owns a three or four year old graphics card from the middle class at the time, a Radeon RX 580 or GeForce GTX 1060, for example, has to dig deeper into their pockets for the RX 6600 XT as a possible successor.