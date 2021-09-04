Inno3D Unveil iChill RTX 3080 & 3080 Ti Black Graphics Cards
INNO3D has announced the launch of its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK with Hybrid cooling solution that combines super-silent airflow with ultimate water-cooling. The latest GPUs to receive the iCHILL BLACK treatment comes with 12 GB GDDR6X at a bit rate of 384bit and a boost clock rate at 1710 MHz for the RTX 3080 Ti. The RTX 3080 comes with 10 GB GDDR6X with 320bit and a boost clock rate at 1770 MHz.www.eteknix.com
