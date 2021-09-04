CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inno3D Unveil iChill RTX 3080 & 3080 Ti Black Graphics Cards

By Mike Sanders
Cover picture for the articleINNO3D has announced the launch of its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK with Hybrid cooling solution that combines super-silent airflow with ultimate water-cooling. The latest GPUs to receive the iCHILL BLACK treatment comes with 12 GB GDDR6X at a bit rate of 384bit and a boost clock rate at 1710 MHz for the RTX 3080 Ti. The RTX 3080 comes with 10 GB GDDR6X with 320bit and a boost clock rate at 1770 MHz.

