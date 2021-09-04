Far Cry 6 PC Requirements Announced!

The Far Cry series has changed a lot over the 17 years since the original launched on PC in 2004. Not everything has been as drastic as Far Cry 2’s choice to abandon the genetically engineered man-monsters of the first, or the introduction of RPG-style skill trees in FC3, but almost every game has done its part to tweak things in some way or another. Far Cry 6 will certainly feel extremely familiar to longtime fans, but it also takes some big swings at shaking things up. It’s a combo that, based on my experience with the first few hours in a recent remote demo, mostly works really well – though I’m not entirely sold yet on some of its newer elements.