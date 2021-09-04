Thermaltake Releases Core P6 TG & Core P6 TG Snow Case Designs
Thermaltake has announced the worldwide availability of the Core P6 TG and Core P6 TG Snow ATX Mid-Tower Chassis designs. Inheriting all classic features from the Core Series, the unique Core P6 TG mid-tower case can be either used as a closed or open styled chassis like the Core P8 TG full-tower case but in a relatively smaller form factor. Users can simply remove the top and front panels to transform from a regular mid-tower chassis to an open frame chassis. Panels are made of 4mm thick tempered glass, and their transparency allows users to fully enjoy the interior layout and RGB components installed. Furthermore, the Core P6 offers a two-way placement layout for users to select either wall-mounted or vertically placed, giving more flexibility on space arrangement allowing users to easily find the right fit.www.eteknix.com
