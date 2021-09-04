Why Gratitude is the Best Marketing Plan Ever
If you’ve ever spent any time on LinkedIn over the past year, you’ll find it stuffed with search queries looking for the “best” marketing and client acquisition programs. Instead of another cookie cutter corporate messaging strategy filled to the brim with buzzwords, imagine if our marketing plan focused on a very simple practice: gratitude. Studies show that gratitude is a major win-win for both the giver and receiver.www.mysanantonio.com
