CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

It’s Still the Coronavirus Economy

By John Cassid y
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s start with a bit of epidemiology. On July 12th, the United States reported 35,383 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Times. A month later, as the Delta variant continued to spread in many parts of the country, the U.S. reported 138,709 new cases. From an economic perspective, these dates are significant, because the Labor Department carries out its monthly survey of employer hiring during the pay period that includes the twelfth of the month. Between the July and the August survey periods, COVID cases shot up nearly fourfold.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Infrastructure#Times#Covid#Dow Jones#Opentable#The Labor Department#Pantheon Macroeconomics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

US Jobless Claims Continue To Fall As Labor Market Heals

Fewer Americans made new claims for unemployment benefits last week than at any point since the pandemic began, according to government data released Thursday, the latest sign of progress in the job market following last year's mass layoffs. First-time jobless claims fell 35,000 to 310,000 last week, seasonally adjusted, the...
EconomyFort Worth Star-Telegram

US initial jobless claims fall by most since late June in week

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell last week by the most since late June as the labor market continues toward a full recovery. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs decreased to 310,000 in the week ended Sept. 4, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a slight decrease to 335,000 new applications.
EconomyShareCast

Initial weekly US jobless claims undershoot forecasts

First time weekly unemployment claims in the US undershot market forecasts by a wide margin during the latest week for which data were unavailable. According to the Department of Labor, in seasonally adjusted terms, initial unemployment claims dropped by 35,000 over the week ending on 4 September to reach 310,000.
BusinessCNN

The economy is still a long way from normal

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Back in the spring, as the pace of vaccinations increased rapidly and growth predictions improved, businesses were hopeful that by the fall economic activity would largely be back to normal.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. economy "downshifted slightly" in August -Fed's Beige Book

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy "downshifted slightly" in August as the renewed surge of the coronavirus hit dining, travel and tourism, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday, but the economy overall remained in the throes of a post-pandemic rush of rising prices, labor shortages and stilted hiring. "The...
BusinessNBC Miami

Treasury Yields Fall After Weekly Jobless Claims Drop to Covid-Era Low

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as last week's initial jobless claims dropped to a new Covid-era low in the face of the highly contagious delta variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to at 1.295% at around 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped 6 basis points to 1.888%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Economyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

U.S. job openings rose to a record 10.9 million in July

U.S. job openings rose to a fresh record high in July, illustrating the lingering staffing shortages that are making it challenging for businesses to meet demand. The number of available positions rose to 10.9 million during the month from an upwardly revised 10.2 million in June, the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Wednesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had called for openings to remain little changed at 10 million.
Businessaudacy.com

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They're raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
Economytexasbreaking.com

11 Million Job Openings But 9 Million Americans Are Still Jobless. Why?

American businesses continue to hire at an extraordinary rate, with almost 11 million job openings in July, the government data states. However, there are still over 9 million Americans who continue to collect their enhanced unemployment benefits as of the latest Labor Day cutoff of these pandemic aid benefits – which has annoyed lawmakers, policy experts, and business owners.
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy