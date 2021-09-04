CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Harris to campaign for Gavin Newsom ahead of recall election

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqMHt_0bmllhAp00

Vice President Harris will campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday ahead of the state's recall election.

Harris’s chief spokeswoman, Symone Sanders , said on Twitter that Harris will travel to the Bay Area on Sept. 8 but didn’t give any further details.

News of Harris’s plan was first reported by CNN.

The trip for Harris, a former senator from the Golden State, will make her the highest-profile Democrat to campaign for Newsom ahead of the recall election.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden plans to campaign for Newsom, but it’s unclear when he will make the trip as the recall approaches.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will travel to Los Angeles to hold a joint campaign rally with the California governor on Saturday.

The vice president was originally scheduled to campaign for Newsom late last month, but she dropped the plans after an attack on Kabul’s international airport killed 13 U.S. service members.

The recall against Newsom was originally introduced because of his decision to implement COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the pandemic.

Voters will be asked two questions at the ballot box on Sept. 14: whether Newsom should be recalled and who should replace him.

Forty-six candidates have lined up to take Newsom’s place. Among them, conservative radio host Larry Elder has emerged as the front-runner.

But a poll from the Public Policy Institute released Thursday found that Newsom would likely survive the recall.

Thirty-nine percent of likely voters surveyed said they would vote to oust Newsom, including about 4 in 5 Republicans. Fifty-eight percent said they would vote against the recall.

Comments / 68

The Hill

The Hill

334K+
Followers
36K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recall Election#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Republicans#Cnn#Vp#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Related
California StateNew York Post

6,163,001 reasons for California voters to recall Gavin Newsom on Tuesday

There are 6,163,001 reasons for California voters to recall Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. That’s the number of K-12 students who largely are ill-served by the Golden State’s Democratic governor. California once boasted America’s finest government classrooms. I was highly fortunate to attend such schools in Los Angeles, from kindergarten in...
California StateMother Jones

New Poll Shows California Voters Want to Keep Gov. Gavin Newsom

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. With just a handful of days before voting closes in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom can probably breathe a little easier: The latest polling suggests he’s poised to easily beat the Republican-led effort to recall him, a big change from this summer, when pollsters indicated that Californians were almost evenly split on the question.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California Gov. Newsom silent on 'racist' Elder egg attack

Embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom is silent on the "racist" attack against Republican challenger Larry Elder as the highly contentious recall race continues its final stretch. Newsom, a Democrat, did not respond to Fox News’ question on whether he would condemn the attack. The progressive governor has also been silent...
PoliticsWashington Post

Will Larry Elder save Gavin Newsom?

If California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) survives next week’s recall election, he should thank one man in particular for his help: Republican recall candidate Larry Elder. A month ago, Newsom appeared to be on the political ropes. Polling showed him in danger of losing the Sept. 14 recall vote, done in less by anger over his own actions in office than Californians’ seeming indifference toward the election itself. That lack of engagement could be dangerous in an election in which Republicans, who dislike the governor, are highly motivated to vote.
California StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Pres. Biden To Visit California On Monday To Campaign With Gov. Newsom Against Recall

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — President Joe Biden will be coming to California just a day before the state’s recall election to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Officials say the president will be arriving in Long Beach on Monday for a rally against the recall. The rally will cap an all-out blitz of Democratic Party heavy hitters Newsom has used to sharpen his message against the recall effort. On Wednesday, Vice President and former California Senator Kamala Harris held a rally with Newsom in the Bay Area. “What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about...
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

Tomi Lahren: ‘The Only Thing That Will Save’ Gavin Newsom in Recall Election is ‘Voter Fraud’

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren claimed that if Gavin Newsom (D) wins in California’s gubernatorial special election, the “only” explanation is “voter fraud.”. Lahren’s comments came as Outnumbered discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaigning for Newsom in the final days before his recall election. During the segment, #OneLuckyGuy Charlie Hurt slammed Democrats on multiple Afghanistan policy fronts before stating that “if a disaster like Gavin Newsom can out-raise his opponents 5 to 1, then somebody is bankrolling him, somebody wants him to stay in power.”
Congress & CourtsSlate

Joe Manchin

Aww, are you tired of hearing about the senior senator from West Virginia? Does constant discussion of him simply exhaust you? Snap out of it. Every debate to which Manchin has been the fulcrum so far—on voting rights, nominations, COVID relief—was a warmup for the role he’s about to play. This fall, Democrats will try to pass the centerpiece of their agenda: A multitrillion-dollar spending bill touching everything from child care to education to climate change to health care to, well, whatever else can be construed as a budgetary item. The vast majority of Democrats in Congress are at work, now, on a $3.5 trillion compromise vision. Manchin, however, according to reporting from Axios, is thinking more in the $1 trillion—or mayyyyybe $1.5 trillion, if he’s feeling frisky—range. It’s not just the price tag that Manchin has issues with, either. He has big disagreements on the value of underlying policy items, notably—gulp—on the desirability of transitioning away from fossil fuels. He is both insisting that the entire package be paid for, not deficit financed, and yet is not on board with many of the tax increases on the menu of funding options. There’s not much Democrats can do about Manchin, whose vote they need but who doesn’t really think Democrats should be doing this bill right now. The only person with a tiny piece of leverage over Manchin is President Joe Biden. Does Manchin want to be responsible for the collapse of the president’s agenda?

Comments / 0

Community Policy