MLB

Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Resuming rehab Tuesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiggio (elbow/back/neck) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. Biggio has been on the injured list for just over a month. He was initially sidelined with back and neck problems but then suffered a sprained left UCL in a rehab game in late August. He resumed hitting Saturday after being shut down for a week. He should be able to return sometime in mid-September, though it's not yet clear how many more rehab games the Blue Jays want to see him play.

