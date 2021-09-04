Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Resuming rehab Tuesday

Springer (knee) said he expects to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Orioles, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. Springer wasn't able to make it back from the IL for the Blue Jays' weekend series in Detroit, but the 31-year-old looks to be making continued progress in his recovery from the sprained left knee. According to Morosi, Springer ran sprints at high intensity prior to Sunday's game against the Tigers, an indication that his return from the IL is near. Once Springer is officially reinstated, Corey Dickerson could be the Toronto outfielder most likely to lose out on regular at-bats.