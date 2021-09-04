Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Leaves with hamstring tightness

Syndergaard (illness, elbow) resumed playing catch Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Syndergaard tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of August, but he's since cleared all health and safety protocols and was cleared to resume activities Tuesday. The 29-year-old will now resume turning his focus to building up again as he looks to make his way back from March 2020 Tommy John surgery. He's expected to throw off the slope of the mound soon, and a late-season return to the New York bullpen hasn't yet been ruled out.