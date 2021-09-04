Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Leaves with hamstring tightness
Nimmo left the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals with right hamstring tightness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Nimmo was busy early, notching two hits and a stolen base in the first inning and a half of Saturday's matinee, but that production came at a cost. With every team having a couple extra roster spots in September, the Mets can probably afford to wait a few days and gauge Nimmo's progress before making a call on his roster status.www.cbssports.com
