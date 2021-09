Welcome into the last month of the fantasy baseball season. With roster cutdowns across the NFL and upcoming drafts, if you're reading this, thanks for staying on the grind. It's rare when a rookie consolidates his skills in-season and within such a short span of time, but Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 31 games, fifth best ever in the majors for any Age-20 or younger player. With so many rookies struggling across the fantasy landscape, he's done the opposite.