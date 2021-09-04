'ZooLumination' brings 28 inflatable animals to Virginia Zoo for walk-through, drive-through event

NORFOLK, Va. - Twenty-nine new animals - the inflatable kind - are coming to the Virgina Zoo this November as part of the Zoo's new winter exhibition, "ZooLumination."

According to the Zoo, from November 19 through January 9, zoo visitors will be able to walk through an exhibition of inflatable, light-up animal sculptures on Zoo grounds by day and drive through by night, the Zoo's first-ever drive-thru.

The event route will be divided into themes mimicking the Zoo's largest exhibits: Africa, Asia and World of Reptiles, as well as a special section highlighting local wildlife like monarch butterflies, seahorses and blue crabs.

“This will be a captivating experience that furthers our mission by educating people about saving wildlife in a new and fascinating way,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “Zoolumination also compliments the other tremendous winter attractions the area has to offer, bringing even more attention to our great region,” Bockheim added.

The inflatable sculptures are being custom-designed for the Zoo by Landmark Creations.

Daytime hours for the event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the nighttime drive-thru will be open daily at 5 p.m.​ Tickets go on sale October 8 to the public; Zoo members will have access to early bird tickets and special discounts.

