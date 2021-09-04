CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners lead Tulane Green Wave at halftime 37-14

By John Williams
The Oklahoma Sooners got off to a slow start in their week one matchup with the Tulane Green Wave but took a commanding 34-14 lead into the half.

After an interception on Spencer Rattler’s second attempt of the season, the Tulane Green Wave scored on their first possession. Tulane used misdirection to confuse the Sooners and some miscommunication allowed the Green Wave to take a 7-0 lead.

The Sooners bounced back with a methodical drive, capped off by a Spencer Rattler quarterback sneak for a one-yard touchdown.

Tulane answered with their own drive that led to a touchdown, where again, the Sooners’ defense got lost in the play design.

On the Sooners third possession, Spencer Rattler bounced back from his early interception to hit Marvin Mims for a big catch and run that took the Sooners to the Tulane 1-yard line. Caleb Williams finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown for the first of his career.

From that point, the defense took over, forcing three turnovers and not allowing the Green Wave to score for the rest of the half. The Sooners scored 30 straight points to end the half and take a commanding lead.

Marvin Mims has been electric, leading the Sooners wide receivers with four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Jadon Haselwood, starting on the outside has three catches for 36 yards.

Though Eric Gray (five carries 19 yards, one reception -6 yards) got the start, Kennedy Brooks is leading the way for the Sooners with six carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.

After the early interception, Spencer Rattler settled in nicely and is 20 of 25 for 213 yards, one passing, one rushing touchdown, and one interception.

