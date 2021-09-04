CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LOOK: A Wisconsin Badger in the NFL is impressed by LB Jack Sanborn's first half

By Asher Low
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqmpw_0bmlkzdc00

While Wisconsin’s offense struggled mightily in the first half against Penn State, the Badger defense looked like one of the top units in the country.

Jack Sanborn was everywhere early, leading the Badgers with 3 solo tackles and a sack to go along with a pair of tackles for loss. Chris Orr, a former Wisconsin linebacker who is looking for his next NFL opportunity, took notice of the Badger LB’s play.

During his senior season in Madison, Orr played a similar do-it-all linebacker role on a phenomenal 2019 Wisconsin defense. From his Twitter, here were his first-half thoughts on Wisconsin’s defensive star:

He also had some fun with former Carolina Panthers teammate Jermaine Carter Jr., who went to Maryland:

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badger#American Football#Lb Jack Sanborn#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Oregon-Ohio State game

Ohio State is hosting Oregon in one of the biggest matchups of the college football season this weekend. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Buckeyes have an 87.8 percent chance of coming away with the victory on Saturday. Ohio State stumbled in the first half of its season-opener...
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Will Levis makes Penn State look bad with first half performances

Penn State fans might be looking longingly at Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after their respective first halves Saturday. The Nittany Lions struggled mightily against Wisconsin in the first half. The offense put up just 43 yards on 22 plays, with quarterback Sean Clifford struggling to get going. The Nittany Lions were fortunate to be in a 0-0 game at halftime, as Wisconsin twice failed to score from inside the Penn State 10-yard line. Clifford went just 7-for-14 for 41 yards in that half.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

LOOK: Oregon reveals uniforms for Ohio State game

Oregon travels to Columbus this weekend to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes, and per usual, they will have a crisp uniform for the occasion. Oregon, known for its flashy uniforms and Nike deal with alum Phil Knight, will sport the all-white jerseys and pants with bright green accents in one of the best Week 2 games. It kicks off from “the Shoe” at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Suspension News

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen for an extended period of time. On Friday, it was announced that offensive tackle La’el Collins has received a five-game suspension from the NFL. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Collins’ suspension stems from him missing...
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State-Ball State Prediction: Is This a Trap?

Penn State players back-handspringed their way out of Camp Randall Stadium following a 16-10 win over Wisconsin and aren't far from entertaining Auburn on a Whiteout night at Beaver Stadium. In between, the No. 11 Nittany Lions host Ball State in a game that appeared more compelling before Week 1....
Wisconsin Statex1071.com

Sanborn leads defense, guides brother for No. 12 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn was making an impression in team meetings long before he started making plays on the field. Now he’s making his presence felt in every respect as the top returning tackler on a defense that again should rank among the nation’s best. Sanborn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy