Food & Drinks

These Frozen Cheese Curds Have Costco Shoppers Divided

By Kate Hagan Gallup
mashed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheese curds are squeaky bites of salty casein goodness. Fried cheese curds, in particular, offer delicious flavors with added melted goodness and an exterior crunch. You need only take the cheese bites and dip them in sauce. (Ranch dressing for South Dakotans and marinara for everyone else.) These Costco frozen cheese curds by Farm Rich will definitely satisfy your snacky cravings. Each box boasts 2.5 pounds of cheese snacks and a reported 12 grams of protein per serving (via Reddit). The box also boasts real Wisconsin cheddar with a crispy golden coating.

