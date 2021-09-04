These Frozen Cheese Curds Have Costco Shoppers Divided

It's no secret that the star of all fall-flavored drinks at Starbucks is the Pumpkin Spice Latte. From the prediction of the date when the coffee chain's highly sought after item will arrive to the actual announcement of the drink's arrival, pumpkin spice season is no joke at Starbucks. In fact, the drink is so beloved that the chain has actually sold more than 500 million cups of it since it first hit the menu in 2003, according to Food and Wine. So it should be no surprise that it turned out to be the favorite fall drink at Starbucks in a recent Mashed poll.