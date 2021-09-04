Kill the Bill: Hunt still on to identify those involved in Bristol violence

Staff at a petrol station in Bristol have been forced to hide inside a safe room after it was stormed by a man armed with a knife.Armed police and a negotiator are at the scene at the Esso petrol station, with a Morrisons Daily shop, in Hengrove Way after being called shortly after 7.30am.One person has been taken to hospital with injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.Avon and Somerset Police are urging people to stay away from the area as they attempt to bring the incident to an end.The force said in a statement: “Police are at the scene of an incident which has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol.“A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station. “Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers. “One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening. “Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. “Members of the public are urged to avoid the area.”More follows