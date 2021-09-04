Florida Gators Countdown to Kickoff 2021: For No. 19, imagine being like Ike Hilliard
True story: I didn’t realize wide receivers could wear numbers in the teens before I noticed Ike Hilliard. I realize how silly this is in retrospect; it’s not like Chris Doering or Reidel Anthony or Jacquez Green was wearing a number in the 80s. But I associated Ike with his No. 19 at Florida, one he eventually got to wear again in the pros, and it’s that number that is probably my second-best memory of Hilliard as a Gator.www.alligatorarmy.com
