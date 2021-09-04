CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Coury, Jr. Wins Late Model 50 at Stafford; Kopcik, Sullivan, Scappini, & L'Etoile Also Score Feature Wins

By Speedway Digest Staff
Stafford Speedway returned to NASCAR weekly racing action with the Late Model division taking center stage with their extra distance Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 feature event. Wayne Coury, Jr. took the lead on lap-20 and then led the rest of the way to win the Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50. Other feature winners on the evening included Stephen Kopcik, who recorded his second consecutive and fourth overall win of the 2021 season in the SK Modified® feature, Brian Sullivan scored his third win of the season in the SK Light feature, Matt Scappini came up as a first time Stafford feature winner in the Limited Late Model feature, and Frank L’Etoile, Jr. notched his fifth win of the season with a comeback drive through the field after spinning on the second lap of the Street Stock feature.

