Wayne Coury, Jr. Wins Late Model 50 at Stafford; Kopcik, Sullivan, Scappini, & L'Etoile Also Score Feature Wins

Over a nearly 30 year career at Stafford Speedway, Tom Fearn has become one of the track’s winningest drivers with 74 career wins. Fearn is the winningest driver in 2 different divisions at Stafford, with 57 wins in the Late Model division and 17 wins in the ProStock division. Fearn’s 74 career wins ranks fourth on the all-time list and places him behind Ted Christopher with 131 wins, and currently active drivers Woody Pitkat with 78 wins and Keith Rocco with 76 wins. Despite all of Fearn’s wins over the years, he has yet to win an extra distance race outside of a pair of 32-lap Late Model races in 2013 and 2016. Fearn will look to change that fact in this Friday night’s Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 by taking his #92 King Gray Coach Lines Chevrolet to NAPA Victory Lane.