Irmo police officers barely avoid being hit while assisting motorist, chief says

Sep. 4—Two Irmo police officers narrowly escaped being hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist overnight, according to the town's chief. An officer had stopped to help the motorist on Broad River Road near I-26. Another Irmo officer was assisting when a car headed straight for them, according to a statement from the police department. The assisting officer yelled to his partner that the car was coming toward them and both were able to jump out of the way.