Sacramento police arrest suspect in North Sacramento shooting that killed 17-year-old
Sep. 4—The Sacramento Police Department has arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman and killing a boy in North Sacramento last week. In a news release, the Police Department said that Gilbert Villalobos, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of shooting two people on the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue on Aug. 29 just after 3 a.m., leaving one injured and one dead.www.tribuneledgernews.com
