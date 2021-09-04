Du Quoin State Fair Saturday Races Postponed To Monday; ARCA Event Sunday Still On As Planned
Saturday’s Ted Horn 100 USAC Silver Crown event has been postponed to early Monday during the daytime on September 6 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in southern Illinois. Rain, which began in the morning and more forecasted throughout the day and night on Saturday has forced the postponement of the 100-mile event to Monday, which will make it the first daytime Silver Crown race at Du Quoin since 2002 and the first held on Labor Day Monday since 2000.speedwaydigest.com
