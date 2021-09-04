Du Quoin State Fair Saturday Races Postponed To Monday; ARCA Event Sunday Still On As Planned

(DU QUOIN) The Du Quoin State Fair began over the weekend down in Perry County. With Veterans Day recognized yesterday on Sunday, today is Agriculture Youth Day on the fairgrounds with livestock shows, various games, and on the grandstand stage tonight at 7:30, it will be Hardy with Murphy 500. Tomorrow is Republican Day with Bull Riding, the ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls, and Ludacris in concert with Childish Major Tuesday night at 7:30. Wednesday will be Senior Day on the fairgrounds with a Senior Prom in the afternoon, followed by Motocross Racing, and on stage, Riley Green with Mike Ryan at 7:30 Wednesday night. The downstate fair will continue all of this week through next Monday, Labor Day, September 6th. Check the Du Quoin State Fair Facebook page and state website for more. Admission to the Fair is free.