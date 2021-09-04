WNBA Best Bets: Mystics vs. Lynx

Lynx vs. Washington, Saturday, 7 p.m. at Target Center. Lynx update: This is the final game in a four-game homestand. The Lynx have struggled offensively in all three games but have played shutdown defense. Having won 11 of their past 13 games, the Lynx take a four-game winning streak into this game. They will again play without PG Layshia Clarendon (fibula stress reaction in her right leg) and F Damiris Dantas (Lisfranc injury), the latter being out for the season. After missing Tuesday's game because of a sore left shoulder, C Sylvia Fowles returned Thursday and scored 15 points with 17 reboundsand a block. G Kayla McBride has scored 42 points the past two games, hitting five of 11 threes and 13 of 14 free throws. Aerial Powers has scored in double figures in two consecutive games off the bench. The Lynx, who lost at Washington on June 8, will play the Mystics twice in the final six games.