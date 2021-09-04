Kane Brown Makes His Pick on College GameDay

The first day of college football is here, and guest picker Kane Brown has his College GameDay picks ready.

Already, the singer and songwriter is making waves in the college football world. When College GameDay premiered on ESPN, we saw some ~interesting~ choices from Brown. Primarily, his decision to bet against No. 1 team Alabama.

Morning show host Brendan Tobin broke the news on Twitter with an incredulous tweet. “@kanebrown has the guts!!!!” Tobin wrote, followed by a picture of the College GameDay crew on TV. From left to right, we see Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Kane Brown, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit. David Pollack also appeared on the show this morning.

While everyone else picked Alabama, Brown stood behind his decision on the No. 16 team, the University of Miami Hurricanes. According to AL.com, the singer is a Georgia native, so he has an ingrained rivalry against Alabama.

“I feel like you have to go Alabama, but I need them to lose, so I’m gonna cross my fingers and say Miami,” Brown said on College GameDay.

Lee Corso replied, “That takes a lot of nerve.”

Fans also shouldn’t be surprised by Kane Brown’s pick for the Clemson vs. Georgia game. Per the NCAA rankings, Clemson currently sits at 3 while Georgia sits at No. 5. The two will battle it out at Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the College GameDay team is making their picks in-person.

Brown and Corso chose Georiga, while Howard chose Clemson. Herbstreit did not pick because he’s calling the game tonight. At first, Corso faked fans out with his pick, claiming, “Clemson has won six straight ACC games. Clemson has won four of them in Charlotte. Clemson has made six straight playoffs. Having said all these things, my pick is easy. Clemson.”

Corso quickly adds, “Not so fast my friend. Year of the Dawg!!” He then puts on a hilarious Dawg mascot head, to boos from Clemson fans. See it for yourself in the tweet below.

College GameDay Thanks Kane Brown For Being on the Show

After the show, College GameDay thanked Kane Brown for appearing on the show as guest picker. They posted a video Brown took on Twitter, along with the caption, “Loved having @kanebrown join the show today.”

In the video, Brown says, “Sup guys, Kane Brown here. We’re back here on GameDay. Go Dawgs, baby!” The crowd behind him roars with cheers.

In terms of his other picks, Brown chose LSU over UCLA, Ole Miss over Lousivlle, Notre Dame over Florida State, and West Virginia over Maryland. He also picked Kansas State over Stanford, Texas over Lousiana, Iowa over Indiana, and Penn State over Wisconsin.