CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Kane Brown Makes His Pick on College GameDay

By Leanne Stahulak
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiySv_0bmliqlV00

The first day of college football is here, and guest picker Kane Brown has his College GameDay picks ready.

Already, the singer and songwriter is making waves in the college football world. When College GameDay premiered on ESPN, we saw some ~interesting~ choices from Brown. Primarily, his decision to bet against No. 1 team Alabama.

Morning show host Brendan Tobin broke the news on Twitter with an incredulous tweet. “@kanebrown has the guts!!!!” Tobin wrote, followed by a picture of the College GameDay crew on TV. From left to right, we see Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Kane Brown, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit. David Pollack also appeared on the show this morning.

While everyone else picked Alabama, Brown stood behind his decision on the No. 16 team, the University of Miami Hurricanes. According to AL.com, the singer is a Georgia native, so he has an ingrained rivalry against Alabama.

“I feel like you have to go Alabama, but I need them to lose, so I’m gonna cross my fingers and say Miami,” Brown said on College GameDay.

Lee Corso replied, “That takes a lot of nerve.”

Fans also shouldn’t be surprised by Kane Brown’s pick for the Clemson vs. Georgia game. Per the NCAA rankings, Clemson currently sits at 3 while Georgia sits at No. 5. The two will battle it out at Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the College GameDay team is making their picks in-person.

Brown and Corso chose Georiga, while Howard chose Clemson. Herbstreit did not pick because he’s calling the game tonight. At first, Corso faked fans out with his pick, claiming, “Clemson has won six straight ACC games. Clemson has won four of them in Charlotte. Clemson has made six straight playoffs. Having said all these things, my pick is easy. Clemson.”

Corso quickly adds, “Not so fast my friend. Year of the Dawg!!” He then puts on a hilarious Dawg mascot head, to boos from Clemson fans. See it for yourself in the tweet below.

College GameDay Thanks Kane Brown For Being on the Show

After the show, College GameDay thanked Kane Brown for appearing on the show as guest picker. They posted a video Brown took on Twitter, along with the caption, “Loved having @kanebrown join the show today.”

In the video, Brown says, “Sup guys, Kane Brown here. We’re back here on GameDay. Go Dawgs, baby!” The crowd behind him roars with cheers.

In terms of his other picks, Brown chose LSU over UCLA, Ole Miss over Lousivlle, Notre Dame over Florida State, and West Virginia over Maryland. He also picked Kansas State over Stanford, Texas over Lousiana, Iowa over Indiana, and Penn State over Wisconsin.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

201K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Corso
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Rece Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#College Football#American Football#College Gameday#Espn#Twitter#Kanebrown#Acc#Lsu#Ole Miss#Notre Dame#Kansas State#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Lee Corso returns to College Gameday, predicts College Football Playoff

Last year, college football looked drastically different due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That was especially true for the College GameDay set. Instead of the traditional in-person set with all of the hosts together, everyone was remote and connected virtually. Now, College GameDay is back to its traditional setup, with a familiar face back in the fold.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Kane Brown Wants One of His Fans To be A Part Of His 'Family' on Tour

Kane Brown is hitting the road this October on his "Blessed and Free Tour," and he wants one of his biggest fans to join him to be a part of the family. iHeartRadio is teaming up with the country star to fly a fan and their friend to Miami to attend the tour's December 2nd show — but it doesn't end there. The winner will score VIP FAMILY treatment to watch the concert right in front of the stage, and — of course — some limited edition tour merch. Then, this lucky fan and their friend will get to catch up with Kane personally during a virtual meet & greet following the show.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got hit with the ultimate disrespect this week

Former LSU Football quarterback Joe Burrow was hit with the ultimate disrespect this week. Burrow, the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, was ranked far too low in NFL.com’s quarterback rankings. According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, Burrow is the 26th best quarterback in the...
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Thursday Night’s Opening Matchup Between Tampa Bay and Dallas Takes Massive Ratings Jump from 2020

The 2021 NFL regular season is off and running and judging by the Thursday Night Football television ratings, fans are excited football is back. Thursday night’s matchup between two teams expecting to have competitive seasons kicked off a brand new season. The matchup saw the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL could not have asked for a better opening night as the game went down to the final moments. It was Tom Brady and Bucs emerging victorious over Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. While it is an excellent start for the Bucs, the real story for the NFL came in the ratings category. The opening game did significantly better in the television ratings than its 2020 counterpart.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Children Jack and Kelly Land New Show on Discovery+

On Friday, Discovery+ announced that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s kids, Jack and Kelly, would each have roles in the network’s 2021 Halloween programs. Discovery+ revealed its new Halloween schedule earlier today, which will include their first cross-brand, cross-platform programming. In fact, the network will air more than 50 hours of related shows across 14 television series and specials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy