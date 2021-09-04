CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: ‘College GameDay’ Return Brings Back Hilarious Fan Signs

By Chris Haney
College football is full of tradition. Longtime school rivalries, marching bands, homecoming week, and more are finally back. And that means so are the hilarious weekly College GameDay signs made by fans.

On Saturday, Week 1 of the college football season commenced with a strong lineup of games. As per usual, fans didn’t disappoint with their amusing homemade signs. Whether made to support their favorite university, or to make fun of their school’s opponent, College GameDay fans were back at it today.

The signs may not be an integral part of the games themselves. But in recent history, they’ve become synonymous with College GameDay – the premier college football pre-game show on ESPN. As the No. 5-ranked Georgia Bulldogs gear up to play the No. 3 Clemson Tigers tonight, fans turned out once again with some creative and hysterical signs. It was a welcome sight indeed after last season since fans weren’t allowed in the stands during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

As a celebration of college football’s return, and an ode to College GameDay signs, let’s check out some of the best fan-made posters from today.

Georgia Bulldogs Fans Show Off Their ‘College GameDay’ Signs

Georgia and Clemson fans rolled into Charlotte, North Carolina for their huge matchup on neutral turf on Saturday. The teams are playing in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Bank of America Stadium – the home of the Carolina Panthers.

As always, there were fans who brought their signage along with them to try to get on TV while cameras are rolling on College GameDay. One Georgia fan doesn’t seem to care too much about the game though as they flew from Chicago specifically to pet the university’s mascot.

In keeping with the Duke’s Mayo Classic theme, another Georgia fan amusingly made fun of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Another Bulldogs fan went after Swinney with his homemade sign as well. Arguably the sign makes no sense, but it’s still admittedly hilarious to think of the coach’s kitchen floor adorned with carpet.

Finally, one UGA fan referenced the hit show Ted Lasso with his funny College GameDay sign.

Clemson Fans Bring Out Their Best Signs for the Big Game

Not all College GameDay signs make fun of their rival university and their opponent’s personnel. Occasionally we get creative signs that are simply hyping up their own team. For instance, one decided to use rapper Lil Wayne’s famous 2004 single “Go DJ” when referencing Clemson’s quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

While that fan made their sign to support Clemson’s QB, another Tigers fan created a sign making fun of Georgia quarterback J.T. McDaniels.

Additionally, a group of Home Depot hard hat-wearing Clemson fans held up a brutal sign reminding Georgia fans how long it’s been since their last national championship.

The same group of Clemson fans had another sign to show off as well, which isn’t quite as clever. Yet it’s simplicity is almost ironic by College GameDay standards.

Fans are in downtown Charlotte early today tailgating and preparing for the huge Week 1 game. But fans at home can watch No. 5 Georgia take on No. 3 Clemson later tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

