CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Tunch Ilkin Dies at 63 11 Months After ALS Diagnosis

By Josh Lanier
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvPrw_0bmliiwv00

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and radio analyst Tunch Ilkin died less than a year after announcing he had ALS. The two-time Pro Bowler was 63 years old.

Ilkin played multiple positions on the Steelers offensive line during his 13 seasons with the team, The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported. He spent 23 more years with the organization as a radio analyst after that.

Former teammate and best friend Greg Wolfey said Ilkin spent the last week in the hospital with pneumonia before he died Saturday.

“He hit heaven’s gate at full sprint with a lot of high-fives and hallelujahs,” Wolfley told the newspaper.

Doctors diagnosed Ilkin with Lou Gehrig’s disease last October. He remained with the team last season, but in June announced he would retire from the booth.

“I want to spend this time focusing on my treatment and fighting this disease,” Ilkin said then. “I would like to thank Steelers President Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization, and the fans for their continued support and prayers at this time.”

He played all but one of his 177 professional games with the Steelers. Ilkin played that game for the Green Bay Packers just before he retired in 1993. The Steelers plan to enshrine him in the team’s Hall of Honor in November. The Steelers will also induct former tackle Jon Kolb, defensive back Carnell Lake, and wide receiver Louis Lipps along with Ilkin.

“He was cut once or twice at least, but in true Tunch fashion, kept fighting, never gave up,” Art Rooney said in July. “Then he followed that up with a Hall of Fame broadcast career, in my opinion. We’re so fortunate to have him as part of Steelers football for so many years.”

Ilkin discussed his time on the team in his 2018 memoirs “In The Locker Room.”

Steelers Players Pay Respects To Tunch Ilkin

Current and former Steelers say they’re going to miss Tunch Ilkin. Many have posted on social media mourning his death.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward said “God gained an unbelievable angel” in an Instagram post.

“… Your love, faith, candor, and strength will be remembered forever,” Heyward wrote of Ilkin. “I’m lucky enough to have talked and got to know you. May you be at peace brother. RIP TUNCH.”

Steelers legend James Harrison said Tunch was a “Great man” and this was a “great loss”

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman John Welbourne said even Ilkin revolutionize his position.

“We lost an @NFL great today with the passing of Tunch Ilkin,” he posted on Instagram. “I never met the man in person but credit him with part of my success in the NFL with his “Tunch’s Punches.” My offensive line coach at @cal_football, Tom Cable, introduced us to Tunch as a player through video and implemented his hand/punch work daily in the off-season. …”

The Steelers drafted Ilkin in 1980, but it took three seasons as a backup before earning his spot on the field. He quickly became a fan favorite on the team.

The Steelers chose Ilkin to be one of the 33 former players on its all-time team in 2007 for the franchise’s 75th anniversary.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

201K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Art Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Als#Pro Bowler#The Green Bay Packers#Hall Of Honor#Hall Of Fame#Instagram A#Camhey97#Cal Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Thursday Night’s Opening Matchup Between Tampa Bay and Dallas Takes Massive Ratings Jump from 2020

The 2021 NFL regular season is off and running and judging by the Thursday Night Football television ratings, fans are excited football is back. Thursday night’s matchup between two teams expecting to have competitive seasons kicked off a brand new season. The matchup saw the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL could not have asked for a better opening night as the game went down to the final moments. It was Tom Brady and Bucs emerging victorious over Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. While it is an excellent start for the Bucs, the real story for the NFL came in the ratings category. The opening game did significantly better in the television ratings than its 2020 counterpart.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Cut Veteran Defensive Lineman After Seahawks Trade

Prior to acquiring a player via trade on Friday, the Steelers‘ 53-man roster was finalized. But with the new addition, the organization had to waive a player to get back down to the 53-man limit. The Steelers waived defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on Friday. Mondeaux played in 11 games and...
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Appears To Have A Warning For Josh Allen

Later this weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers will make the trip up to Buffalo for the team’s season-opener against the Bills. These two teams played in Buffalo last season with the Bills making short work of the Steelers en route to a 26-15 win. Buffalo enters this weekend’s game as a significant favorite as well.
NFLsteelersnow.com

3 Released Players the Steelers Could be Looking to Add

The Steelers cut down their roster to 53 on Tuesday, but by the way the roster is constructed, it seems very unlikely that it stays this way for long. With only four cornerbacks and four interior offensive linemen, the Steelers inevitably are at least scouting the waiver wire to see who they could potentially add to the rooms. While there is a bevy of names and candidates, who exactly could they likely take a swing at with the roster flexibility they may have?
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Identified As Potential Trade Partner for Eagles’ Former First-Round OT

After restructuring the contracts of defensive end Stephon Tuitt and new linebacker Joe Schobert, the Steelers find themselves with some newfound salary cap space. Though much of that money is already spoken for when it comes to in-season injury insurance, a 16-man expanded practice squad and more, the Steelers find themselves in a better position to be able to add another piece or two to the Steelers’ roster prior to the start of the regular season, which is what general manager Kevin Colbert likes to do historically.
NFLSteelers Depot

The Steelers’ Offensive Line Is About To Do Something It’s Never Done

Here’s your likely Week 1 Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting front five. It might not be pretty. In fact, it isn’t. But that’s what it is. And in doing so, creates a little bit of Steelers’ history. For the first time in the post-merger era (1970-present), as far back as Pro Football Reference goes, the Steelers will have a brand new front five from Week 1 of one season compared to the next. In that, five players who didn’t start Week One of the prior year, in this case, the 2021 group compared with the 2020 unit. Here’s how 2020 began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers’ Chase Claypool, Minkah Fitzpatrick get in fight during practice

The summer heat got the best of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, fewer than two weeks before they open up the regular season. Various reports from practice on Monday indicate that star wide receiver Chase Claypool and Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got in a heated fight. “They’re competitors. You...

Comments / 0

Community Policy