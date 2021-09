The UK's food supply problems are at risk of getting worse because of additional Brexit red tape which will come into force in a matter of weeks, businesses have warned.From 1 October, the UK will begin carrying out checks on paperwork that must be pre-completed using a government IT system for hours before the point of entry for imports of meat, dairy, and some other produce from the EU. Then, from1 January, physical checks will begin on shipments of the same products, with goods that are not compliant at risk of being turned away, while at the same time...