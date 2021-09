Believe it or not, many types of beautiful flowers bloom in winter. Yes, winter! Evergreen trees and shrubs always are an option for year-round garden interest, but many other kinds of plants can add unexpected splashes of color to the winter landscape. Whether you’re planting in beds or containers, winter flowers will provide a much-needed boost of brightness during the gloomiest days of the year. If you’re planting perennials, shrubs, or trees, make sure they’re suited to survive the season in your USDA Hardiness zone. (Find yours here!) Also, read the plant tag or description to give them the kind of light they need to thrive. Full sun means at least 6 hours of direct sunlight per day, while part sun is about half that.