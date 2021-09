The West Hollywood Planning Commission reviewed an application at their meeting Thursday for a new “neighborhood” bar on the western end of WeHo. The Bar Next Door, as developers have dubbed it, will occupy 9159 Sunset Blvd., a 1,300-square foot space on the corner of Cory Ave. The bar is expected to operate from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. daily; the proposed establishment will forgoes an outdoor patio for dining/smoking, and will not include a dancefloor or any live entertainment.