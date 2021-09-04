The Psychedelic Sacrament: A Conversation with Brian C. Muraresku
BRIAN C. MURARESKU applied his early Jesuit training in the parochial schools of Philadelphia to the study of both law and the Classics. The first pursuit gave him his career as a lawyer; the second put him on the road to discover the connection between the ancient mystery rites of Eleusis, the cults of Demeter and Dionysus, and the secrets of the early Christian Eucharist. Along the way, he illuminated the importance of women in all three communities, as well as their possible psychedelic roots. Muraresku’s book The Immortality Key: The Secret History of the Religion with No Name chronicles his international search, academic research, and spiritual quest as he attempts to reconnect with his faith in a world leaning more and more toward a new type of spirituality focused on the pharmacology of hallucinogens. Far from eschewing today’s psychedelic revolution, The Immortality Key gives the movement a much-needed historical grounding and a potential pathway to the future.lareviewofbooks.org
