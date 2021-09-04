CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Psychedelic Sacrament: A Conversation with Brian C. Muraresku

lareviewofbooks.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIAN C. MURARESKU applied his early Jesuit training in the parochial schools of Philadelphia to the study of both law and the Classics. The first pursuit gave him his career as a lawyer; the second put him on the road to discover the connection between the ancient mystery rites of Eleusis, the cults of Demeter and Dionysus, and the secrets of the early Christian Eucharist. Along the way, he illuminated the importance of women in all three communities, as well as their possible psychedelic roots. Muraresku’s book The Immortality Key: The Secret History of the Religion with No Name chronicles his international search, academic research, and spiritual quest as he attempts to reconnect with his faith in a world leaning more and more toward a new type of spirituality focused on the pharmacology of hallucinogens. Far from eschewing today’s psychedelic revolution, The Immortality Key gives the movement a much-needed historical grounding and a potential pathway to the future.

lareviewofbooks.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Latin Church#Church Discipline#Sacrament#Psychedelic Experience#Dionysus#Christian Eucharist#Greek#Paleo Christian#Classics#Lsd#Hellenic#Classicist#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religionroseautimes.com

If You Had Only One Bible Verse To Share With Others, What Would It Be?

About a month after I gave my life to Christ my good friend, Stan Barker, who was the key person in bringing me to the Lord asked me one Sunday as we were leaving the little country Baptist church where I became grounded in my faith: "Do you know John 3:16 yet?" I had to answer, "No!" Not only did I not know John 3:16, I didn't even know what the 3 and the 16 stood for. I was that ignorant of the Scriptures. Needless to say that changed as I began to work on memorizing John 3:16. Stan kept track of me.
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
Religionbahaiteachings.org

What Do “the Wolf and the Lamb” Symbolize?

Observe, how those in whose midst the Satan of self had for years sown the seeds of malice and hate became so fused and blended through their allegiance to this wondrous and transcendent Revelation that it seemed as if they had sprung from the same loins. Such is the binding force of the Word of God, which uniteth the hearts of them that have renounced all else but Him, who have believed in His signs…
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Good without God?

You may have seen the headlines. Greg Epstein, Harvard University's new chief of chaplains, is an atheist. And his best-known book proclaims "Good without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Do Believe." What a provocative question this raises. Good without God?. A traditional response may come as an irate explosion....
Musiclareviewofbooks.org

The Ambivalence of Life in “Blind Joe Death’s America”

Blind Joe Death’s America: John Fahey, the Blues, and Writing White Discontent. HOW DO WE critique without canceling, hold a person accountable for both his genius and his faults? George Henderson provides a valiant example in Blind Joe Death’s America, his monograph of the folk and blues guitarist John Fahey.
San Antonio, TXstmarytx.edu

Sacrament of Reconciliation

Https://ems-app.stmarytx.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=87638. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered on Thursdays throughout the Fall semester from. 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Assumption Chapel, located in Reinbolt Hall. See Chapels on the campus map. For more information, contact Jose DeLeon, Minister of Liturgy at 210-436-3213.
Sciencelareviewofbooks.org

The Bigoted Roots of Epidemiology

Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine. IF COVID-19 HAS clarified anything, it’s that pandemics speak truth to power by means of implacable numbers. Epidemiology, a multiform discipline, is today firmly statistical and holds microorganisms responsible for the spread of infectious disease. But its roots circa 1750–1885 are tangled. For well over a century, contagionists argued that invisible agents caused the sudden spread of dread disease. Anti-contagionists insisted this explanation was too simple. In retrospect, neither side was right or wrong and the ensuing ironies are tragic and endless. Historian Jim Downs, processing a deep dive into the records and correspondence of that era, exposes how doctors with few clues made concerted efforts to track and understand deadly epidemics at a time when the colonialist enterprise was aggressively remaking the world. The medical part of the package was not yet up to the challenge, however. Medicine, as French physiologist François Magendie (b.1783) liked to say, was “a science in the making.” In some ways it still is, as today’s pandemic demonstrates. Maladies of Empire helps explain why.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

My Brother Died And My Anti-Vaccine Siblings Are Telling Me Not To Come To His Funeral

In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Jobspowerofpositivity.com

A Gifted Woman Does These 10 Things Without Realizing It

Everyone wants to be the gifted woman that seems to have everything going for her. Though they seem to be so put together on the outside, these ladies often suffer in society as they feel they don’t fit in. These beautiful gifts and callings on their life can become a significant challenge, but why do things have to be this way?

Comments / 0

Community Policy