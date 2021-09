The Atlanta Braves will deploy an outfield that consists of Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, and Jorge Soler on Wednesday. All three outfielders were acquired at the deadline and have each made significant contributions since their arrival. Rosario spent some time on the IL and on a rehab assignment with Gwinnett, but has added another spark to the Braves offense in limited opportunities since being recalled. His .273/.346/.545 batting line includes a homer in 26 plate appearances, and most certainly helps his case in garnering additional playing time. Here is the full Atlanta attack: