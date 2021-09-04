Stanley Tucci Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The Hunger Games and Captain America: The First Avenger star Stanley Tucci reveals that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. In an interview with Vera magazine (via The Hollywood Reporter), Tucci revealed that he had a tumor at the base of his tongue that was too large to operate on and had to be treated with "high-dose radiation and chemo." For Tucci, the diagnosis and treatment of the cancer were especially difficult as his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci battled breast cancer before dying in 2009 at the age of 47.