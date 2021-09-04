Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Album Breaks Apple Music and Spotify Single-Day Streaming Records

Kanye West’s 10th solo studio album has finally been released after over a year of anticipation. The album Donda is dedicated to West’s mother, who tragically passed away in 2007. Donda had an initial release date of July 24, 2020, but was not released at that time. West would later start organizing listening parties a year later for the album, with the first being held on July 22, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga., at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. West would then hold two more events — the first in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 5, and the other in Soldiers Field in Chicago, Ill. on Aug. 26. Delaying the album Each time, West delayed the album and made it feel as if it was never going to be released — until it finally was, by surprise, at 5:00 a.m. PST on Aug. 29. Donda gave us 27 tracks; compared to his last three albums, which each had seven tracks, this was a surprise to see.