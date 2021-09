In May this year, Samsung released the Galaxy Buds app for Windows. The app had one simple purpose — it let users easily pair their Galaxy Buds with a Windows 10 PC and control ANC, equalizer, and other settings. At launch, the app was only compatible with the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, Samsung had announced that it would extend support to the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Buds+ with subsequent updates. As promised, the company is now rolling out support for the Galaxy Buds Live and the new Galaxy Buds 2 with the latest Galaxy Buds app update.