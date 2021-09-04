Remington Park Early Entries, Saturday September 11th, 2021

A loss at Saratoga Race Course last month resulted in a big win for Hendy Woods Thursday in the $400,000 One Dreamer Stakes at Kentucky Downs. Hendy Woods, a Stonestreet Stables homebred, came from off the pace under Tyler Gaffalione to win by 4 ¼ lengths over Sweet Melania. The 4-year-old Uncle Mo filly covered the mile and 70 yards in 1:38.33 and paid $6.60 as the second choice in the field of 11 older fillies and mares. Alta’s Award was third at 25-1. Dominga, the 2-1 favorite, was fifth, a head and a nose behind Alta’s Award.