Lamont order will give nursing homes temporary staffing help

Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut nursing homes will once again be allowed to hire temporary nursing aides as they deal with staffing shortages during the pandemic. Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday signed an executive order that revives the state's nurses aides program that was used last year. Under the program,...

www.michigansthumb.com

State
Connecticut State
#Assisted Living#Ap#Johns Hopkins University
Health
Health
Politics
Politics
Nursing Homes
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Department of Health
