Volusia deputy arrested on domestic violence charges, agency says

By David Harris, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago
A 24-year-old Volusia County deputy sheriff was arrested early Friday after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his girlfriend, the agency said.

Deputy Austin Rosa is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and battery, according to spokesman Andrew Gant.

It started after Rosa was driving his girlfriend home after a night at the bar and he sped through a red light in the area of State Road 44 in the New Smyrna Beach area. The girlfriend asked to get out of the car and he let her out, Gant said.

Rosa, who had a “large amount of alcohol,” then started following her when he “violently” pulled her toward the car, Gant said.

“The incident escalated when Rosa pushed the victim down and threatened to kill her,” Gant said. “She said he also threatened to shoot and kill any law enforcement officers who responded if she called for help.”

The girlfriend, who also is a deputy, was able to calm the situation down without further incident. She told a supervisor when she arrived at work and the sheriff’s office started investigation, Gant said. He was arrested Saturday morning and taken to the Volusia County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that Rosa’s violent, threatening behavior would not be tolerated.

“No one should have to endure that kind of abuse, especially at the hands of someone who’s sworn to protect others,” he said in a statement. “It’s a black mark for all of us who wear the same badge, but I’m proud of the quick work our deputies did to put this deputy behind bars just like anyone else.”

dharris@orlandosentinel.com

