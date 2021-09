All good things must come to an end, as Al headlined his recap. The seven-game winning streak was fun and it sure would have been fun to have played spoiler against the Reds for the fourth time in five games over the last month. Alas, this was a night where the Cubs showed tantalizing signs but just couldn’t ever get over the top. A bounce here or a few feet there, this might have been a different game and the Cubs might have eight straight wins.