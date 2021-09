BOSTON — Jarren Duran became the ninth Red Sox player in recent days to be placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Duran, who was originally in the Red Sox lineup in centerfield for Friday’s series opener against Cleveland, was scratched because he “wasn’t feeling well” according to Alex Cora. Duran was sent to be tested. The Red Sox announced he was headed to the COVID-19 related IL without confirming a positive test. Worcester Red Sox catcher Connor Wong was called up to fill Duran’s roster spot.