What’s the point of a mask mandate if businesses don’t enforce them? That’s the question that was on the minds of many customers and staff in a Harris Teeter off of Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, NC. On Friday afternoon, video was captured of a woman who was accompanied by another younger woman and a small child, yelling about masks at another customer who was ahead of her in a check out lane. While footage of the beginning of the conflict was not caught on camera, the unmasked woman can be heard yelling, “Shut the fuck up” and about how her relatives didn’t die so that she could lose her constitutional rights to not wear a mask.