Alabama vs Miami Betting Preview Presented by WagerTalk

Alabama will get its starters some work against Mercer, but this week will be about building confidence for young players. The injury to Christopher Allen (foot) opens Drew Sanders at outside linebacker; however, Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner will see reps too. Both players, like Sanders, came to the Crimson Tide as five-star athletes. Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry, a five-star cornerback, will also play versus the Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He did not see action last week, but McKinstry was good in spring practice and fall camp. Nick Saban wants assignment football on offense and defense; nevertheless, he wants young guys worked in too. During his weekly radio show, Coach Saban explained the importance of Braswell and Turner.