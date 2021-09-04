CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama vs Miami Betting Preview Presented by WagerTalk

By James Bunting
tdalabamamag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama vs Miami Betting Preview Presented by WagerTalk https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/09/04/alabama-vs-miami-betting-preview-presented-by-wagertalk/">. No one has been better at these Week 1 non-conference showdowns than the Crimson Tide. Prior to last year’s season opener with Missouri, Alabama had won and covered the point spread in each of their previous 12 season openers (they should have covered last year, too, but we digress). Coach Saban’s squad is a 19-point favorite over Miami on Saturday afternoon with the total sitting at 61.5 points.

Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football is excited to see four young defensive players emerge

Alabama will get its starters some work against Mercer, but this week will be about building confidence for young players. The injury to Christopher Allen (foot) opens Drew Sanders at outside linebacker; however, Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner will see reps too. Both players, like Sanders, came to the Crimson Tide as five-star athletes. Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry, a five-star cornerback, will also play versus the Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He did not see action last week, but McKinstry was good in spring practice and fall camp. Nick Saban wants assignment football on offense and defense; nevertheless, he wants young guys worked in too. During his weekly radio show, Coach Saban explained the importance of Braswell and Turner.
Alabama StateDaily Record

Alabama vs. Miami odds, picks and prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes will meet Saturday in the season opener in a neutral-site game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Alabama vs. Miami odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

