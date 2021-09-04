Ward Cyclones win sold-out season opener against Sumner
“…And in our victories too,” goes the line from the Bishop Ward school song, but the pep club usually sings it ironically, especially during football season. Bishop Ward won a resounding 28-6 season-opening victory over the Sumner Academy Sabres at Schlagle Stadium. The grandstands were packed and evenly divided between the schools, giving the event a fun atmosphere. At kickoff, the ticket line still stretched around the parking lot.www.wyandottedaily.com
Comments / 0