CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Ward Cyclones win sold-out season opener against Sumner

By Brian Turrel
wyandottedaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“…And in our victories too,” goes the line from the Bishop Ward school song, but the pep club usually sings it ironically, especially during football season. Bishop Ward won a resounding 28-6 season-opening victory over the Sumner Academy Sabres at Schlagle Stadium. The grandstands were packed and evenly divided between the schools, giving the event a fun atmosphere. At kickoff, the ticket line still stretched around the parking lot.

www.wyandottedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Sabres#American Football#Ward Cyclones#Sumner Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

Concord shuts out visiting Spaulding in 2021 season-opening win

Before the clock flashed with three zeros, the momentum of celebration trickled throughout the Concord sideline. There was still enough difference in the game clock and the play clock where if Concord didn’t run a play, they would’ve been hit with a delay of game penalty. And much like they...
Laurel, MSleader-call.com

Laurel pulls out ugly win in season-opener

It was not pretty, but Laurel made enough big plays at the right times to survive on the road against Mendenhall, 24-21. The win pushes the Tornadoes to 1-2 after forfeiting their first two games. “It wasn’t our best game, but we don’t want to be playing our best game...
College Sportsexpressnews.com

Returning QB Cameron Ward leads evolving UIW offense into season opener against Youngstown State

A year ago, Incarnate Word’s Cameron Ward was fielding snaps as the team’s third-string quarterback, just starting to get his feet wet in an unfamiliar system. He rocketed up the depth chart through the fall and earned the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in FCS football during the spring, but he said his demeanor through 2021 fall camp has been no different.
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Cyclones pumped to have sold out crowds for first two games

AMES — Iowa State has sold out its first two games against Northern Iowa and Iowa. After a season of no fans, half fans and everything in between, Jack Trice will be packed again. And coach Matt Campbell has a cautionary message for his players. “The emotion was kind of...
Sioux City Journal

Northwestern opens season against Presentation

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Northwestern College football team opens its 2021 fall season with a road game Saturday against Presentation College. The Saints did not win a game in 2020, as they went 0-10 overall and lost all nine contests in NSAA play. This is the first meeting between the...
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

Hall strikes out 10 in Monarchs’ 8-1 victory

The Kansas City Monarchs (66-31) took game one from the Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders (54-43) in the first game of the final away series of the 2021 regular season. Left-handed-pitcher and Lee’s Summit native Matt Hall spun six innings of three-hit ball with 10 strikeouts Friday night to set the tone for Kansas City.
Iowa StateIowa State Daily

Cyclones to open home schedule against Bulldogs

It will be a homecoming for the Iowa State soccer team on Sunday, as they will play their first match of the season at the Cyclone Soccer Complex against in-state opponents Drake. The Cyclones will come into this matchup with a record of 1-0-2 on the year so far, having...
Gilbert, AZpinalcentral.com

Dust Devils open season with big road win against San Tan Charter

GILBERT — The Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils took the first step in defending their 2A state championship Friday night. With the reigning champs handling business on the road, beating the Gilbert San Tan Charter Roadrunners 36-6. Santa Cruz had their backs against the wall before kickoff, as there was a COVID outbreak that left the team with only two of its freshman, none of its sophomores, and only half of its juniors.
Sumner, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Sumner-Fred volleyball opens season 2-0

SUMNER — It wasn’t squeaky clean. That’s all Tori Sorenson wanted for now. Sumner-Fredericksburg opened its season with a triangular sweep Thursday, besting Crestwood, 25-10, 25-5 and Tripoli, 25-12, 25-17. “Not too bad,” the head coach said. “We’ll take our 2-0. It was a good start, get those nerves out...
Iowa StateIowa State Daily

Cyclones reflect on offseason as season-opener closes in

Preparation for week one of the regular season for Iowa State is underway, offering opportunity for the Cyclones to reflect on how they got to this point compared to a season ago. During media interviews throughout the week, players and coaches recapped the offseason and excitement for the upcoming season.
High SchoolStillwater News-Press

Perkins-Tryon football opens season with dominant win against Chisholm

Dawayne Hudson nearly broke his headset during the first play of his head coaching career, but his enthusiastic reaction on the sideline happened for a good reason. On the opening kickoff, sophomore kick returner Quincy Mouton provided the Perkins-Tryon football team with a thrilling start to its season. Mouton secured the football, separated himself from every Chisholm defender and zoomed into the end zone.
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

Monarchs hold on to win 6-3

The Kansas City Monarchs (67-31) kept the Cleburne Railroaders (54-44) at an arms’ length all night in a 6-3 win in the heart of Texas on a Saturday. Kansas City got on the board early with a second-inning sacrifice fly by Charcer Burks to send Ibandel Isabel home from third to give starter Justin Shafer a lead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy