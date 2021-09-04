CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Barry the Blogger – News and Notes

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have been reminded several times lately, both subtly and not so subtly, it is time for me to start writing more blogs. I have been remiss because of a lack of information and lack of enthusiasm during this shortened off season. I will try to do better in September but be forewarned I plan to spend most of the month of October in Minnesota and North Dakota on an extended hunting trip with my lifelong friend and hunting buddy. At our age (mid 70s) you never know how many years you have left walking through pheasant, duck, goose and partridge habitat following a hunting dog.

allen.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martinson
Person
Aaron Dell
Person
Chad Costello
Person
Wade Macleod
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff Devils#Maine Mariners#Nhl#Blogger#The Allen Americans#Norfolk#Nhl#Ahl#The Echl Board#Covid#North American#The Glasgow Clan#Eihl#The Minnesota Wild#Belfast Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
the-rink.com

Kraken news and notes — Aug. 30

As the NHL’s 2021–22 season approaches, the Seattle Kraken and General Manager Ron Francis have been busy building the NHL’s 32nd franchise. Since the free agency period opened up, the Kraken have not been shy about filling their roster. Trades. Following the start of the free agency period, where goaltender...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Devils News & Notes: Niederreiter, Prospects Challenge & More

The New Jersey Devils have been quiet since signing Tomáš Tatar to a two-year deal in early August. But a recent NHL transaction should have them looking at the trade market once again. The Carolina Hurricanes are $1,523,618 over the salary cap ceiling after signing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to a one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet. They’ll have to clear cap space, and Nino Niederreiter could potentially be a cap casualty.
NHLNHL

FLAMES RE-SIGN CONNOR MACKEY

The defenceman has inked a two-year deal with the club. The Flames announced today that they have signed restricted free agent defenceman Connor Mackey to a two-year contract with a $912,500 AAV. Mackey, a native of Tower Lakes, Illinois, was originally signed by the Flames on Mar. 20, 2020 after...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free-agent profile for former All-Star goaltender Devan Dubnyk

Here is a snapshot of the free-agent market at the goalie position: Tuukka Rask, who is committed to the Boston Bruins; Devan Dubnyk; Curtis McElhinney, who is older, played less and performed worse than Dubnyk did last season; Cory Schneider, who is also older than Dubnyk and didn’t play an NHL game last season; and a scattering of young goalies who did not receive qualifying offers and have a handful of NHL games between them. In short, the UFA goalie market is essentially just Dubnyk.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Rocky Saganiuk cheers on grandson Colby with Leafs

Rocky Saganiuk laughs heartily when told how many Maple Leafs fans felt ancient the moment the club released this week’s development camp roster. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Among the forwards was undrafted Chicago-born Colby Saganiuk. Not the son of the boisterous...
NHLNHL

FLAMES SIGN ERIK GUDBRANSON

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed free agent defenceman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract with a $1,950,000 AAV. Gudbranson, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, is a veteran of 563 games with time spent in Florida, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Ottawa and Nashville. He has 21 goals and 56 assists for 77 points along with 640 penalty minutes during his 10-year career.
NHLfiveforhowling.com

Coyotes 25 Under 25: #19 Liam Kirk

The 2021/22 season is fast approaching, so here at Five For Howling, we’re taking a look at this year’s Arizona Coyotes 25 best players under the age of 25. Coming in at number 19 is a player that carries with him the hopes of an entire nation after a sensational showing at this year’s IIHF World Championships.
NHLmatchsticksandgasoline.com

2021 Flames Top 25 Under 25: #14 - Glenn Gawdin

Team: Stockton Heat (AHL), Calgary Flames (NHL) Stats: AHL - 22 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 Pts NHL - 7 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 Pt. After two years of development with the Stockton Heat, Glenn Gawdin finally got into his first NHL action this year, dressing in seven games for the Calgary Flames. He made his NHL debut on February 20 against the Edmonton Oilers and dressed in five straight games over the course of a week before being returned to Stockton. Gawdin returned to the club late in the season for a pair of games including picking up his first career point in a victory over Ottawa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy