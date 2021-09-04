Barry the Blogger – News and Notes

I have been reminded several times lately, both subtly and not so subtly, it is time for me to start writing more blogs. I have been remiss because of a lack of information and lack of enthusiasm during this shortened off season. I will try to do better in September but be forewarned I plan to spend most of the month of October in Minnesota and North Dakota on an extended hunting trip with my lifelong friend and hunting buddy. At our age (mid 70s) you never know how many years you have left walking through pheasant, duck, goose and partridge habitat following a hunting dog.