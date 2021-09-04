CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tunisia, Ivory Coast win to advance to AfroBasket final

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Naturalized citizen Matt Costello had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Ivory Coast beat Senegal 75-65 to advance to the final of the African basketball championship against defending champion Tunisia on Saturday. Costello, who played briefly for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017-18 season,...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Costello
Person
Gorgui Dieng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afrobasket#Ivory Coast#Nba#Afrobasket#Kigali#Ap#African#Costello#The San Antonio Spurs#Nba#Michigan State#The Dallas Mavericks#Real Madrid#The Atlanta Hawks#Fiba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
World
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Franchise milestones Luka Doncic may reach this season

Dallas Mavericks, sports season, Jim Jackson, National Basketball Association, Jay Vincent, Steve Nash, J. J. Barea, Europe. Luka Doncic is only in his fourth season with the Dallas Mavericks, but he’s already stamping his name in the record books. If he keeps up his current pace, it won’t be long before he owns almost every significant statistical record for the franchise.
Worldolympics.com

Tunisia tame Elephants to claim 2021 FIBA Afrobasket crown

Tunisia are FIBA Afrobasket 2021 champions defeating Cote d'Ivoire 78-75 in a pulsating final in Kigale, Rwanda. The Eagles of Carthage successfully defended the title they won at home four years ago going 6-0 during the tournament. It's the third time Tunisia have claimed this continental tournament after lifting the...
NBAnevadasportsnet.com

Nevada alum Nisré Zouzoua starring for Ivory Coast national team at AfroBasket 2021

Nisré Zouzoua, who played for the Nevada basketball team from 2017-20, has been starring for the Ivory Coast national team at FIBA AfroBasket 2021. Zouzoua is averaging 12 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 18.8 minutes per game at the tournament. He’s made 50 percent of his shots, including 47.1 percent from three.
Worldchatsports.com

Kaluma Helps Uganda to First AfroBasket Win in History

KIGALI, Rwanda -- Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma had 12 points and five rebounds to help Uganda to its first win ever at AfroBasket on Friday afternoon in Kigali, Rwanda by an 80-66 score vs. Cameroon. Uganda had been 0-7 in three prior trips in play at the African Basketball Championship.
FIFAvavel.com

Highlights: Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. With this result, both countries earned their first point in the qualifiers; it should be recalled that they are in Sector D, along with Cameroon and Malawi, teams that will make their debut this afternoon.
FIFAvavel.com

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon: LIVE: Score Updates (2-1)

The match is over! Excellent victory for the Ivorians against Cameroon. Three are added to the scoreboard. Interesting closing of the game we are having, the back and forth plays on the field are constant. Watch out for Cameroon's counterattacks. They are opening spaces on the wings and can do...
FIFAchatsports.com

2022 World Cup: Nigeria beat Liberia, but Ivory Coast held in Maputo

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho showed his goalscoring prowess when scoring both goals as Nigeria kicked off their Group C with a comfortable 2-0 win over Liberia. Playing in Lagos and with a full compliment of players available to coach Gernot Rohr, Iheanacho drilled home midway through the first half before a smart turn-and-finish sealed the win just before half-time.
NBAThe Independent

NBA star and 2K charity refurbish basketball courts in Slovenia

2K Games, the company behind the NBA 2K series, has assisted NBA star Luka Dončić with refurbishing basketball courts in his home country of Slovenia. Through its charity arm, 2K Foundations, it has helped paint the community courts blue to represent Dončić’s team, the Dallas Mavericks, and has funded new lighting and seats.
Sportsteamusa.org

U.S. Women's Goalball Advance To Finals After Double Overtime And Extra Throw Win Over Brazil

TOKYO — In what is already being called one of the greatest games in goalball history, Team USA took on Brazil in the semifinals at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Thursday night at Makuhari Messe Hall was the second time the two teams would go up against one another in Tokyo, having played in the opening round. The U.S. narrowly won that game in a score of 6-4. In Rio, Team USA and Brazil played for third, with the South American team leaving empty-handed. Five of the six U.S. players on this team were there for the bronze medal match in 2016.
NBAchatsports.com

2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Player Preview: Sharife Cooper

The Atlanta Hawks’ NBA Summer League adventure made for an extremely enjoyable viewing and a huge reason behind that was the play of 48th overall selection Sharife Cooper. Cooper impressed many with his ability to break down defenses off of the dribble to score as well as flashing his ability to playmake, averaging 14.8 points per game on 46% shooting, 33% shooting from three on 3.8 attempts and 7.3 assists (the third-highest average in Summer League) as well as a dramatic buzzer-beater.
NBAESPN

Former Boomers captain Matt Nielsen named Spurs' NBA assistant coach

Former Boomers captain Matt Nielsen has been promoted to NBA assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs, in the latest big step in his career. Nielsen, who worked as Brian Goorjian's assistant for the Boomers' bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics, joins Becky Hammon and Mitch Johnson on head coach Gregg Popovich's staff.
SoccerWTOP

Defending champ Lille loses 2-1 at Lorient in French league

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille slipped to a second defeat in five games in the French league with a 2-1 loss at Lorient on Friday. Lille lost just three league matches throughout last season but has only won once in five games so far this campaign and conceded 11 goals.
NBAYardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Sign Forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

If the Atlanta Hawks learned anything last season, it's that depth is everything. So as the team prepares for training camp, they have added yet another player to their war chest of wings. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that the team had signed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.
MLSWTOP

Campbell, Barco each score as Atlanta beats Orlando 3-0

ATLANTA (AP) — George Campbell and Ezequiel Barco scored to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 3-0 on Friday night. Atlanta (7-7-9) has won five of its last six games — starting with a four-match winning streak. Orlando (10-5-8) had its seven-game unbeaten streak end — the second-longest run in club history.
TennisWTOP

US Open Lookahead: Raducanu, Fernandez in teen women’s final

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Tennis will have its youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years when 18-year-old Emma Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. It’s the first major final between unseeded players in the professional era and the winner becomes the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova’s victory at Wimbledon in 2004. Fernandez has the tougher road to the final, with four straight three-set victories. Three of them were against players ranked in the top five. The Canadian has spent 12 hours, 45 minutes on the court, five hours more than Raducanu. The qualifier from Britain hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament, trying to become the first player to win the U.S. Open without doing so since Serena Williams in 2014. Williams, then 17, played in the last Grand Slam final between two teenagers when she beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 U.S. Open. The mixed doubles final, followed by a 20th anniversary remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, precede the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
NBAWTOP

Lynx beat Fever 89-72 in first of 3 straight meetings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 20 points and Kayla McBride added 15 points to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 89-72 on Friday night. Minnesota (19-10) moved into a tie with Phoenix for fourth in the WNBA standings. The Lynx face Indiana the next two games, and play Washington in the regular-season finale — aiming for a top-four finish and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
NBAWTOP

Raptors approved to play games in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have gotten approval from the Canadian government to play games at their home arena this season, a team spokesman said Friday. Toronto played last season in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not clear whether the team will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy