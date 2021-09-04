Football Friday Night – Week 3
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week three started with the Sandia Matadors hosting the Centennial Hawks of Las Cruces. The Matadors were looking for a 2-0 start, but the Hawks shot down those plans with a 42-21 victory. Organ Mountain suffered its first loss of the season after the Mayfield Trojans triumphed in one of the battles for Las Cruces. Mayfield beat Organ Mountain 47-10. Both teams are 2-1. The Cleveland Storm remains undefeated at 3-0 after a 55 shutout of the Manzano Monarchs. The Cleveland and Manzano game was also the Football Friday Night Game of the Week.www.krqe.com
