CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Football Friday Night – Week 3

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week three started with the Sandia Matadors hosting the Centennial Hawks of Las Cruces. The Matadors were looking for a 2-0 start, but the Hawks shot down those plans with a 42-21 victory. Organ Mountain suffered its first loss of the season after the Mayfield Trojans triumphed in one of the battles for Las Cruces. Mayfield beat Organ Mountain 47-10. Both teams are 2-1. The Cleveland Storm remains undefeated at 3-0 after a 55 shutout of the Manzano Monarchs. The Cleveland and Manzano game was also the Football Friday Night Game of the Week.

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Artesia, NM
City
Cleveland, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Gallup, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Football
City
Albuquerque, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Football
City
Los Lunas, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Game#American Football#Krqe#The Sandia Matadors#Hawks#The Cleveland Storm#Santa Fe Demons#Horsemen#Albuquerque High#Del Norte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Measles cases halt US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees

The U.S. on Friday halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees, pulling some off planes, after discovering a few cases of measles among new arrivals in the United States. A U.S. government document viewed by The Associated Press warned the development would have a severe impact on an evacuation that since Aug. 15 has moved many thousands of people out of Taliban-held Afghanistan, but also been grindingly drawn out for Afghan evacuees and Americans alike, and was plagued by attacks and other deadly violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy