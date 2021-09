MOORHEAD — Chris Floberg was walking in the Horizon Shores development in south Moorhead in late August when he spotted a couple of critters floating in a retention pond. "I thought at first they were loons because they kind of had their heads up, sticking out of the water. Then I took a better look, figured out what they were and went in the house to get my kids," Floberg said. "I told my 11-year-old and 5-year-old, 'Get your shoes on. We're going to see something fun.'"