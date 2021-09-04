CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Quigley continues fine scoring run with penalty as Yeovil edge past Halifax

Former Bournemouth frontman Joe Quigley continued his scoring run for the Glovers (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Yeovil beat Halifax 1-0 in their Vanarama National League clash at Huish Park with a first-half penalty from in-form Joe Quigley.

The Glovers took the lead in the 14th minute after Tom Knowles went down in the box under a challenge from Town defender Niall Maher.

Former Bournemouth forward Quigley, who scored a brace in the win at Aldershot on Bank Holiday Monday, made no mistake as he drilled the ball straight down the middle for his fourth goal in three games.

Halifax were unfortunate not to equalise early in the second half when Matthew Warburton’s free-kick was saved and Jordan Slew fired the rebound against the post.

During stoppage-time, Shayman boss Pete Wild was shown a red card after his frustrations at the officials boiled over on the touchline.

